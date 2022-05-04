Ludacris celebrates a new honor: Georgia State bachelor’s degree

In addition, the university’s College of Law created a class called “The Legal Life of Ludacris,” to teach students about aspects of the music industry, such as negotiating contracts.

The university’s president, M. Brian Blake, a longtime Ludacris fan, said Bridges is “an example that it’s never too late to chase your dreams.”

Bridges, dressed in a black cap and gown, drew cheers from graduates and guests as he walked with university leaders to the stage for the two-hour ceremony for its roughly 900 master’s degree recipients, held at its Center Parc Stadium.

“GSU, I am home right now,” he said near the start of his 15-minute commencement address.

Caption Rapper and actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges holds up his honorary bachelor's degree during a commencement ceremony at Center Parc Stadium on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bridges said he learned several lessons about the music industry at Georgia State that helped him through his career.

Bridges quoted Mark Twain and Jeremiah 29:11 from the Bible, which references “plans to give you hope and a future.“ He encouraged the graduates to find their passion and pursue it. He also implored them to become leaders in their communities.

“Our society wants positive change. They’re clamoring for it. They’re not satisfied with the status quo at all,” he told the audience.

To their delight, Bridges delivered the chorus from one of his biggest hits, “Welcome to Atlanta.”

“Welcome to Atlanta where the players play.”

Many rapped along with him.

Bridges’ wife, mother and daughters attended the ceremony. He recalled the concern his mother had when he told her he was leaving school to pursue a music career.

“Mama,” he said. “I made it.”