Politically Georgia: Mayor Andre Dickens on his first 100 days

Atlanta, Thursday April 7, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The 61st Mayor of Atlanta has been on the job for 100 days. So how is Andre Dickens doing?

In this special episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, City Hall reporters J.D. Capelouto and Wilborn P. Nobles III sit down with Mayor Dickens at his office to discuss the state of the city and what’s next.

Our team asks the mayor about the status of the current police chief, the nightlife division and his relationship with state Republican leaders.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

