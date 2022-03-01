Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Tyler Perry to be guest speaker at Emory’s commencement

Tyler Perry, wearing a blue and yellow ribbon in support of Ukraine, arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. He will be Emory University’s keynote speaker at its May 9 commencement ceremony. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss

caption arrowCaption
Tyler Perry, wearing a blue and yellow ribbon in support of Ukraine, arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. He will be Emory University’s keynote speaker at its May 9 commencement ceremony. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Entertainment mogul and philanthropist Tyler Perry will be Emory University’s keynote speaker at its May commencement ceremony, school officials announced Tuesday.

Perry, who did not complete high school, but later earned his General Education Development (GED) degree, will receive an honorary doctor of letters degree from Emory at the May 9 ceremony on its Druid Hills campus.

Emory officials picked Perry in part because of his philanthropy and his personal story.

Perry, who grew up in an abusive household in New Orleans, moved to Atlanta in the 1990s and used his life savings to create his first play. Along with his acting career, he’s produced or directed 17 feature films, 20 stage plays, and seven television shows, and he has a 300-acre studio in south Atlanta.

“Tyler Perry is a visionary creative force — writing, directing, producing and performing in plays, films and TV shows that move, entertain and inspire,” Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said in a statement. “Equally impressive are his endeavors as a philanthropist, humanitarian and social justice advocate. Whether funding scholarships for talented students, covering the grocery bills of elderly Atlanta residents, or supporting global disaster relief, he is renowned for creating opportunities and giving back to his community.”

ExploreTyler Perry Q & A

Emory will also confer honorary degrees to longtime community volunteer Louise R. Glenn and former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, now a partner in the King & Spalding law firm.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta elementary school to close amid Forest Cove relocation
5h ago
University of West Georgia names first chief wellness officer
22h ago
What will Sonny Perdue do if he becomes Georgia system’s chancellor?
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top