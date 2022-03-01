Tyler Perry to be guest speaker at Emory’s commencement

Perry, who grew up in an abusive household in New Orleans, moved to Atlanta in the 1990s and used his life savings to create his first play. Along with his acting career, he’s produced or directed 17 feature films, 20 stage plays, and seven television shows, and he has a 300-acre studio in south Atlanta.

“Tyler Perry is a visionary creative force — writing, directing, producing and performing in plays, films and TV shows that move, entertain and inspire,” Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said in a statement. “Equally impressive are his endeavors as a philanthropist, humanitarian and social justice advocate. Whether funding scholarships for talented students, covering the grocery bills of elderly Atlanta residents, or supporting global disaster relief, he is renowned for creating opportunities and giving back to his community.”