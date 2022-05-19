Georgia Dept. of Education appoints adviser to help fix DeKalb schools

The state Board of Education must approve the district’s five-year facilities plan before it can be reimbursed for any construction costs.

Last month, Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods called conditions at Druid Hills High “egregious” after a team of state officials visited and evaluated the campus. He said in a letter to the board in April he would not recommend the facilities plan for approval if the Druid Hills problems were not addressed.

But some members of the DeKalb school board blamed Cheryl Watson-Harris for conditions at the school in a response to Woods’ first communication about the school. She was fired from her role as superintendent later that same day.

Woods answered back that the board was eroding public trust and is responsible for conditions at schools.

The high school has been the center of a districtwide debate after students posted a video showing water-damaged ceilings and walls, electrical hazards and plumbing issues.

Tanzy Kilcrease was hired by the Georgia Department of Education to help the DeKalb County School District with facilities improvement.

The state Department of Education had already assigned a consultant to assist the school system with facility planning. The new adviser will ensure the district complies with the state’s recommendations.

Kilcrease’s responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

- Coordinating efforts between the state and district to implement the corrective action plan;

- Recommending ways to increase efficiency of the district’s current operations;

- Ensuring the district develops and executes a plan to address urgent and critical facilities issues;

- Assisting with creating a District Rapid Response Team to address additional facilities issues identified by students and stakeholders;

- Supporting the development of best practices and a standard for quality facilities to address systemic issues throughout the district.

Prior to serving as the Bibb County School District’s chief of staff, Kilcrease was an assistant superintendent and associate superintendent in Bibb County, as well as director of school improvement in Peach County.