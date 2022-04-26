Board chair: Druid Hills High problems fall on DeKalb superintendent

Since February, the board has twice passed over modernizing the school at an estimated cost of $60 million. Instead, last week, the board changed its overall plan for building repairs across the district, putting smaller but critical updates at schools ahead of select major projects.

Watson-Harris had cautioned against moving ahead with the alternative plan without more vetting. Two of seven board members voted down the plan.

“I just wish we had time to really understand the proposal and be able to offer the proper information,” Watson-Harris said at the meeting.

Watson-Harris and her team, as well as outside contractors, spent $2 million and more than a year on a comprehensive master plan for the district. That plan spanned the next decade and included the modernization of Druid Hills High School.

The school has been the center of a districtwide debate after students’ video showed water-damaged ceilings and walls, electrical hazards and plumbing issues.

“Let me be clear: each and every student in DeKalb County Schools has a right to functioning bathrooms; air-conditioned and heated classrooms; spaces free of mildew, mold, and flooding; and safe conditions to learn,” Woods said in his letter to the school board. “Each and every facility in DeKalb County Schools should meet that basic standard — at present, Druid Hills High School does not.”