Georgia school chief criticizes DeKalb board for superintendent firing

“I was blindsided,” she said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution hours after the vote. “I was unaware that my contract for employment would be discussed. … I was not notified and it was not identified on the meeting notice.”

After the vote, the board released a statement that said its relationship with Watson-Harris had been “deteriorating for some time to the point the association became irreconcilable.”

Watson-Harris had led Georgia’s third-largest school district and its more than 93,000 students for less than two years. She had never led a school district before coming to DeKalb, but served as the first deputy chancellor for the New York City Department of Education.

The board’s 4-1 vote was approved by Turner, Diijon DaCosta, Anna Hill and Joyce Morley. Deirdre Pierce was the lone no vote. Two board members, Allyson Gevertz and Marshall Orson, were absent.

“The challenges that we have dealt with in our school district were being ignored in some ways,” Turner said at a news conference Wednesday, where she was joined by DaCosta and Hill. “We just decided maybe this is the best time to part ways and move on.”

Orson said he didn’t know the Tuesday termination vote had been planned and would not have supported the action.

“There was a group on the Board of Education that decided they no longer wanted Cheryl Watson-Harris to be superintendent of DeKalb County,” he said in an interview with the AJC. “They just needed to figure out when they were going to take a step to remove her.”

Gevertz said the firing showed the board’s “ineptitude” and failed to ensure student success.

“The weakness in DeKalb County Schools is the DeKalb County School Board,” Gevertz said in a statement. “I keep pondering what it will be like if I continue to serve on a Board where progress is stifled, adult egos prevail and students are forgotten.”

Earlier this month, the board hastily voted to change the district’s focus for facility maintenance, upending the plans Watson-Harris and her staff had proposed for updating Druid Hills High School.

Students have been working for weeks to bring awareness to water damage, electrical problems and plumbing issues at the aging school. The board twice opted not to approve a $60 million modernization of the school per the district’s master plan. A video showcasing problems at the school caught the attention of the state Department of Education, which sent a facilities team to evaluate the campus.

Orson doesn’t believe the dispute over the school was the reason Watson-Harris was fired. He said the school is ultimately the board’s responsibility — and only the latest point of tension between the board and superintendent.

“If you look at our meetings, you will see time and again the board has rejected a number of the items that the superintendent has brought to us,” he said.

Ken Schroeder, one of the parents leading efforts to improve conditions at Druid Hills High, said the “lack of transparency” over the firing was disturbing.

“It feels premeditated, like they wanted to get rid of the superintendent, and then Druid Hills comes up and, ‘Oh, this might be our chance,’” he said.

State Sen. Elena Parent, a Democrat representing the DeKalb area, said in a letter to state officials, that the firing gives “the perception of a system quickly spinning into turmoil.” She called on Woods and Gov. Brian Kemp to investigate the school board’s actions.

Woods responded on Wednesday that he shares Parent’s concerns. He plans to share the information with the state attorney’s general office.

Reaction to the ousting of Watson-Harris has been mixed. Statements from the Organization of DeKalb Educators and the DeKalb GOP applaud the decision. But the DeKalb NAACP said that frequently changing superintendents isn’t good for students.

DeKalb CEO and former superintendent Michael Thurmond spent much of his annual state of the county address on Wednesday pleading for sanity in the schools. As the school system’s leader from 2013 to 2015, he’s credited with getting the district’s finances in shape and helping it stave off the threat of losing accreditation.

“I didn’t go through all that, this county didn’t go through all that, to go back down that road again. It makes no sense,” he said. “It ain’t about the superintendent, it ain’t about the school board, it ain’t about the school board chair. It’s about all of those 100,000 children.”

Vasanne Tinsley was tapped by the school to serve as the interim superintendent. She retired from her role as deputy superintendent of student support and intervention in 2020.

Reporters Josh Reyes and Tyler Estep contributed to this report.

DeKalb County school superintendents

Vasanne Tinsley (interim): 2022-

Cheryl Watson-Harris 2020-2022

Ramona Tyson (interim): 2019-2020

Steve Green 2015-2019

Michael Thurmond 2013-2015

Cheryl Atkinson 2011-2013

Ramona Tyson (interim): 2010-2011

Crawford Lewis: 2004-2010