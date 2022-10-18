Fulton district releases more details about school board applicants

The board plans to appoint someone to take over the spot held by Gail Dean, who will retire at the end of this month. There’s no specific timeline on when the board will make the appointment, district officials have said. The chosen person will serve the remainder of her term through the end of 2024.

The district recently released resumes and letters of interest from seven applicants, including four from Sandy Springs and one each from College Park, East Point and Hapeville.