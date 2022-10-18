Fulton district releases more details about school board applicants

Fulton County Schools provided more information about the applicants seeking to fill an upcoming vacancy on its board of education.
The board plans to appoint someone to take over the spot held by Gail Dean, who will retire at the end of this month. There’s no specific timeline on when the board will make the appointment, district officials have said. The chosen person will serve the remainder of her term through the end of 2024.
The district recently released resumes and letters of interest from seven applicants, including four from Sandy Springs and one each from College Park, East Point and Hapeville.
A Fulton spokesman said an eighth applicant, Kenneth Deleon, has since withdrawn from consideration.
The person selected must live in District 3, which straddles parts of the district’s north and south ends.
Those interested in the opening had until Oct. 3 to submit their application.
The applicants are:
- Desiree Andrews of Sandy Springs, a member of the parent-teacher organizations at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology and High Point Elementary School. Andrews is a portfolio manager at Kaiser Permanente and received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas.
- Latoya Arnold of East Point, a member of the Tri-Cities High School Governance Council. Arnold is the owner of TG Enterprises, which offers event planning, web design and other services. Arnold received a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation and leisure studies from Southern University and A&M College, a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree from Strayer University.
- Michael Daniels of College Park, president of the school governance council at Parklane Elementary School and a member of the PTA. Daniels works as a program analyst for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Daniels received a bachelor’s degree in social psychology from Xavier University and master’s degrees from Emory University and Clark Atlanta University.
- Lee Duncan of Sandy Springs, the former chair of the Fulton County Educational Foundation who has served on the Sandy Springs planning commission. Duncan graduated from the former North Georgia College and has a master’s degree in business administration from Kennesaw State University. Duncan has experience as a developer of residential and commercial projects and previously worked for the former SunTrust Bank.
- Katherine Gregory of Hapeville, chair of the Hapeville Elementary School Governance Council. Gregory is an environmental strategy consultant for McGuireWoods Consulting. Gregory has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama.
- Sharon McKenna of Sandy Springs, who previously served as the board chair of a DeKalb County charter school. McKenna received her bachelor’s degrees in journalism and English from Boston University. Other degrees include a doctorate in international development/economics from the University of Southern Mississippi. McKenna is director of technology at AT&T.
- Thomas Robinson of Sandy Springs, who has worked as a football coach and tutor. Robinson is a principal consultant with Champion Management Consulting. Robinson received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering/computer engineering from Michigan State University.
