Eight applicants seek appointment to Fulton County school board

Noyes said the district “needs to review and redact personal information” before releasing the records, which he said could take a few days.

The board will review the applications in the coming weeks. There’s no specific timeline on when the board will make the appointment, Noyes said in an email to the AJC.

Applicants must be at least 21 and have lived in District 3 for at least a year.

The District 3 appointment means that newcomers will soon make up a majority of the board that governs Georgia’s fourth-largest school system.

In January, Kristin McCabe, Michelle Morancie and Lillie Pozatek will take over seats that had been held by long-serving board members who decided not to run for reelection this year.

In addition to Dean, the departing board members are Julia Bernath, Linda McCain and Katie Reeves.