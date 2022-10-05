Eight applicants seek appointment to Fulton County school board

The Fulton County Board of Education received applications from eight people who want to be picked to fill an upcoming vacancy.
District 3 board member Gail Dean announced last month that she’ll retire Oct. 31, more than two years before her term ends Dec. 31, 2024. Dean’s district straddles northern and southern parts of Fulton County, including areas in Sandy Springs, East Point, College Park and Hapeville.
It will be up to the other six board members to appoint Dean’s successor, who will serve the remainder of her unexpired term. Those interested in the seat had to submit applications by Monday.
Fulton County Schools spokesman Brian Noyes said the district received applications from Desiree Andrews, Latoya Arnold, Michael Daniels, Kenneth Deleon, Lee Duncan, Katherine Gregory, Sharon McKenna and Thomas Robinson.
The district did not release any other information about the applicants. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested resumes and other information submitted by the candidates.
Noyes said the district “needs to review and redact personal information” before releasing the records, which he said could take a few days.
The board will review the applications in the coming weeks. There’s no specific timeline on when the board will make the appointment, Noyes said in an email to the AJC.
Applicants must be at least 21 and have lived in District 3 for at least a year.
The District 3 appointment means that newcomers will soon make up a majority of the board that governs Georgia’s fourth-largest school system.
In January, Kristin McCabe, Michelle Morancie and Lillie Pozatek will take over seats that had been held by long-serving board members who decided not to run for reelection this year.
In addition to Dean, the departing board members are Julia Bernath, Linda McCain and Katie Reeves.
