Fulton County school board election votes still being counted

Kristin McCabe, Michelle Morancie and Lillie Pozatek were leading in three closely contested Fulton County school board races as of Wednesday afternoon. The lone incumbent seeking reelection also held an edge.
Votes are still being tallied in all four Fulton County Board of Education races.
Only 61% of the precincts had reported as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the race for District 6. Board Vice-President Kimberly Dove is currently leading over challenger LaTonya Martin Rogers.
More precincts had reported in three other races around the county, but each of those races still had between one and three precincts outstanding.
Fulton County elections officials said they expected results by 5 p.m.
For the District 2 seat, Pozatek had a slight lead, with one precinct remaining in her race against Brittany Griffin.
McCabe had the edge in the District 5 race against Kimberly Ware. There was one precinct left to count in that race.
The tightest race is in District 7, where three precincts have not been counted. Morancie, running against Phil Chen, is narrowly leading so far.
