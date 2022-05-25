ajc logo
X

Fulton County school board election votes still being counted

An election worker brings a bag with memory cards contained votes at Fulton County Election Preparation Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

caption arrowCaption
An election worker brings a bag with memory cards contained votes at Fulton County Election Preparation Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Education
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Kristin McCabe, Michelle Morancie and Lillie Pozatek were leading in three closely contested Fulton County school board races as of Wednesday afternoon. The lone incumbent seeking reelection also held an edge.

Votes are still being tallied in all four Fulton County Board of Education races.

Only 61% of the precincts had reported as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the race for District 6. Board Vice-President Kimberly Dove is currently leading over challenger LaTonya Martin Rogers.

More precincts had reported in three other races around the county, but each of those races still had between one and three precincts outstanding.

Fulton County elections officials said they expected results by 5 p.m.

Explore3 longtime Fulton County school board members won’t seek reelection

For the District 2 seat, Pozatek had a slight lead, with one precinct remaining in her race against Brittany Griffin.

McCabe had the edge in the District 5 race against Kimberly Ware. There was one precinct left to count in that race.

The tightest race is in District 7, where three precincts have not been counted. Morancie, running against Phil Chen, is narrowly leading so far.

Reporter Ben Brasch contributed to this article.

About the Authors

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter
Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Across metro Atlanta, incumbents dominate school board races
3h ago
Metro Atlanta school districts on alert after Texas shooting
3h ago
Incumbent Woods to battle Searcy for Georgia school superintendent
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top