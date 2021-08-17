Fulton County parents can now sign up for mask-optional, online classes

Fulton County Schools announced last week two learning alternatives for families who oppose mask mandates or who want their younger children to switch to online learning.

Explore More stories about Fulton County Schools

Officials are proposing to open a mask-optional learning hub at the former site of Crabapple Middle School in Roswell that will serve up to 500 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Students from anywhere in the district can attend face-to-face classes at the site, though the district will not provide transportation.