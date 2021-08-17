Fulton County parents can now sign up for mask-optional, online classes

Fulton County parents who want their child to attend a mask-optional campus or sign up for an expanded virtual program must notify the district by Friday.
Fulton County Schools announced last week two learning alternatives for families who oppose mask mandates or who want their younger children to switch to online learning.
Officials are proposing to open a mask-optional learning hub at the former site of Crabapple Middle School in Roswell that will serve up to 500 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Students from anywhere in the district can attend face-to-face classes at the site, though the district will not provide transportation.
The sign-up period will continue through Friday. The district plans to decide by Aug. 27 whether it has enough students and staff to launch the learning hub. If so, the campus will open Sept. 7.
The district also is accepting up to 300 students in kindergarten through second grade for a new online option. Parents interested in the virtual program also have until Friday to notify the district of their interest.
The online program will include classes in math, English, science and social studies. Students must commit to attending for the rest of the semester. The online program also is scheduled to begin Sept. 7, contingent on staff and student interest.
Fulton reported 306 students and employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 6-12. Classes began Aug. 9.