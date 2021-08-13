Fulton County Schools plans to open mask-optional campus

Explore More stories about Fulton County Schools

The district is working on two alternatives for families who either don’t want their child to wear a mask or who are concerned about the spread of the virus even with the safety measure in place.

A mask-optional “learning hub” would serve up to 500 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It would be located at the recently vacated Crabapple Middle School in Roswell.

The district also wants to provide a virtual option for up to 300 students in kindergarten through second grade.

Fulton opened a new online school this year for students in third through 11th grades.

The launch of both programs on Sept. 7 is contingent on Fulton finding enough teachers and parent interest. Looney said no teachers will be forced to work at the mask-optional site.

Board members expressed support for the move.

“I really appreciate the out-of-the-box thinking,” said Gail Dean. “I haven’t seen anything like this in any other district, and I think that we truly are trying to provide choice.”

This story will be updated.