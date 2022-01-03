Forsyth County Schools pivots to online-only classes this week

Classes for Forsyth students will be online-only Thursday and Friday. The school district plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, but a final decision won’t be made until Friday, according to a statement posted to its website.

“We plan to resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, January 10 if we have adequate staff coverage,” the statement said.

Online-only districts

Below is a list of plans in place for school districts switching to online classes next week:

Atlanta Public Schools: Classes will be only-only Tuesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10.

Clayton County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Wednesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10.

DeKalb County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only from Wednesday through Friday. Parents and guardians will be allowed to come to schools on Monday and Tuesday to pick up laptops other other devices for students who didn’t bring them home over winter break. Students will also return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.

Forsyth County Schools: Classes for Forsyth students will be online-only Thursday and Friday. The school district plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, but a final decision won’t be made until Friday

Fulton County Schools: Classes will be online only from Tuesday through Friday. Fulton plays to return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 10. Masks will be required from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21.

Rockdale County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Tuesday through Friday. The district plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10. Staff, students, and families are urged to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school buildings.