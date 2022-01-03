Forsyth County Schools pivots to online-only classes this week

Forsyth County Schools said Monday that classes will begin online-only this week amid a the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.
The school district is the sixth metro Atlanta district to announce that it’s pushing back the return to in-person classes after winter break.
The move comes amid a crushing surge of coronavirus cases across the state. The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday reported 24,320 confirmed and probable coronavirus infections, the second-highest total of the pandemic.
Forsyth’s announcement follows moves by Atlanta Public Schools and districts in Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton and Rockdale counties to push back the return to in-person classes.
Cobb County Schools, the state’s second-largest district, has not announced any change to its plans to return to in-person classes this week. Masks remain optional in that district.
Classes for Forsyth students will be online-only Thursday and Friday. The school district plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, but a final decision won’t be made until Friday, according to a statement posted to its website.
“We plan to resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, January 10 if we have adequate staff coverage,” the statement said.
Online-only districts
Below is a list of plans in place for school districts switching to online classes next week:
Atlanta Public Schools: Classes will be only-only Tuesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10.
Clayton County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Wednesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10.
DeKalb County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only from Wednesday through Friday. Parents and guardians will be allowed to come to schools on Monday and Tuesday to pick up laptops other other devices for students who didn’t bring them home over winter break. Students will also return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.
Fulton County Schools: Classes will be online only from Tuesday through Friday. Fulton plays to return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 10. Masks will be required from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21.
Rockdale County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Tuesday through Friday. The district plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10. Staff, students, and families are urged to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school buildings.
