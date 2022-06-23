Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement

The dispute began more than five years ago when a campus police officer told then-student Chike Uzuegbunam he couldn’t distribute written materials expressing his Christian faith at an outdoor plaza near the campus library. The college said it had two other free speech expression areas on campus for such activities. Uzuegbunam sued in 2016. Another student, Joseph Bradford, who also wanted to preach on campus, later joined the case as a plaintiff.

The case eventually made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in March 2021 that Uzuegbunam could seek nominal damages even though the college has since made changes it believes make it easier for any group to hold an event on its campus. The Supreme Court left the decision for whether Bradford could receive nominal damages to a lower court.