BreakingNews
SpaceX giant rocket fails minutes after launching from Texas
X

Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead APS-related nonprofit

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
Watson-Harris says new position is her ‘dream job’

Former DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris will soon lead a nonprofit that works to support and provide need-based college scholarships for students in Atlanta’s school system.

Watson-Harris will begin her role as president/executive director of Achieve Atlanta on May 1, replacing Tina Fernandez, who accepted a fellowship with Harvard University’s Advanced Leadership Initiative.

The DeKalb school board abruptly fired Watson-Harris about a year ago without a public explanation. The board voted Wednesday to hire Devon Horton as superintendent, its ninth leader since 2010.

“The only thing I would like to say about that is … I am very committed to the success of DeKalb County schools still,” she said about her time in DeKalb in an interview with The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution.

“I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish during my time there,” she added.

Through Achieve Atlanta, APS students headed to a four-year college or university can qualify for scholarships of $5,000 a year. Those going to two-year colleges or technical schools can earn $1,500 a year. The organization also issues grants of up to $1,000 for students who receive other scholarships and financial aid. Watson-Harris calls her new role a “dream job.”

“I’m excited to continue the success of the organization, but also to help the organization think about what’s next as we continue to think about growth and offering this very successful model to students even beyond APS,” she said.

Achieve Atlanta officials said that means the organization could share lessons it has learned about supporting students in the college-going process with other organizations. It does not have plans to expand scholarships outside of APS.

ExploreGeorgia lawmakers pass expansion of college need-based financial aid

Watson-Harris said most Achieve Atlanta scholarship winners would not qualify for Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship, a merit-based program that pays tuition to state colleges and universities for students who meet certain performance standards. The organization expects to issue more than 700 scholarships this year.

Watson-Harris says the work of helping students access and complete college is in her blood. She helps her own children’s friends with their college applications and is a second-generation college student herself.

“I had to really navigate most of that experience on my own,” she said. “I always tap back into how that felt for me and wanting to make sure that students who come from a similar background that they have someone, that they have an organization like this that’s really helping them to navigate the experience.”

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring enthusiastically approved of the hiring.

“I’m excited about the naming of Dr. Watson-Harris to lead Achieve Atlanta’s work,” Herring said in a statement. “She deeply understands the importance of the investment in our children’s future and the critical work tied to preparing them for post-secondary education.”

About the Author

Follow Martha Dalton on twitter

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: Chris Christie warns, ‘it’s over if you cannot win Georgia’4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Activist killed at police training center site had more than 50 gunshot wounds, autopsy...
11h ago

Credit: UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant

Out of the murky waters of the Okefenokee, an alligator mystery emerges
4h ago

Credit: UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant

Out of the murky waters of the Okefenokee, an alligator mystery emerges
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Lawyer who complained about pay should be replaced, council says
2h ago
The Latest

Most Georgia public colleges won’t require ACT, SAT for one more year
18h ago
DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent
18h ago
Baseball, softball stadium upgrades approved for University of Georgia
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgians to wait two more days for high court’s guidance on abortion pill
18h ago
Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top