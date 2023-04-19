DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent

Horton is currently superintendent of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois, which has 6,500 students and no high schools. Prior to taking that job in 2020, he was the chief of schools for Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky. Horton pointed to his experience in that district, which has more than 100,000 students, at town hall meetings last week. He also said he would prioritize transparency and community input as superintendent.

Board members have said they were impressed with Horton’s track record related to improving student achievements and championing equity.

“I know that the decision that we are making is in the best interest of our children, board member Vickie Turner said.

Critics have questioned decisions Horton made related to creating equity for marginalized students, as well as financial decisions he’s made in Illinois.

The district previously stated that Horton’s start date will be negotiated after he is hired. The board did not publicly discuss any details about Horton’s contract, including a salary and a start date.

Horton was one of about two dozen applicants for the superintendent position. Board member Joyce Morley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the board was split between naming Horton or Tinsley its finalist.

The board began searching for a superintendent last year, after the board fired Cheryl Watson-Harris from the role in a split vote in April 2022. She had been on the job for less than two years.

Tinsley will stay through the end of her contract in June to help Horton transition into the role, board chair Diijon DaCosta has said.

