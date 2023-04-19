DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent

Exclusive
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Education
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

The DeKalb County Board of Education hired Devon Horton for the superintendent position in a 6-1 vote Wednesday morning.

The vote came after a tumultuous 14-day period of public input after the school board announced Horton as its finalist over spring break Critics questioned whether Horton — superintendent of a small school district near Chicago — would be a good fit to lead Georgia’s third-largest school district. Horton is the district’s ninth leader since 2010.

Joyce Morley was the lone vote against the hire.

She said he was unqualified to lead a district as large as DeKalb. She wanted the board to stay with its interim leader, Vasanne Tinsley.

The board, which has hired a string of leaders in recent years, is always looking outside the district, she observed, before growing dissatisfied with their choice. “What we find out is that when we look for that green grass, it’s artificial turf.”

Horton is currently superintendent of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois, which has 6,500 students and no high schools. Prior to taking that job in 2020, he was the chief of schools for Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky. Horton pointed to his experience in that district, which has more than 100,000 students, at town hall meetings last week. He also said he would prioritize transparency and community input as superintendent.

Board members have said they were impressed with Horton’s track record related to improving student achievements and championing equity.

“I know that the decision that we are making is in the best interest of our children, board member Vickie Turner said.

Critics have questioned decisions Horton made related to creating equity for marginalized students, as well as financial decisions he’s made in Illinois.

ExploreDeKalb superintendent finalist answers tough questions at town hall

The district previously stated that Horton’s start date will be negotiated after he is hired. The board did not publicly discuss any details about Horton’s contract, including a salary and a start date.

Horton was one of about two dozen applicants for the superintendent position. Board member Joyce Morley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the board was split between naming Horton or Tinsley its finalist.

The board began searching for a superintendent last year, after the board fired Cheryl Watson-Harris from the role in a split vote in April 2022. She had been on the job for less than two years.

Tinsley will stay through the end of her contract in June to help Horton transition into the role, board chair Diijon DaCosta has said.

This story will be updated.

