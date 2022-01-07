Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Everton Blair files paperwork for state school superintendent race

Everton Blair takes an oath during his swearing in ceremony at the Gwinnett County Board of Education office in Suwanee, Georgia on Dec. 20, 2018. Blair filed paperwork in January 2022 to become a candidate for State School Superintendent. (Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
caption arrowCaption
Everton Blair takes an oath during his swearing in ceremony at the Gwinnett County Board of Education office in Suwanee, Georgia on Dec. 20, 2018. Blair filed paperwork in January 2022 to become a candidate for State School Superintendent. (Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago
Blair is a Democrat and chair of the Gwinnett County school board

Gwinnett County Board of Education Chair Everton Blair on Friday registered as a potential candidate for state school superintendent, according to the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission website.

Blair, a Democrat, announced in November that he would not seek reelection to his school board seat in 2022. He was first elected in 2018 and became the board’s first Black, openly gay and youngest-ever member.

ExploreEverton Blair will not seek reelection to Gwinnett school board

The state school superintendent leads the Georgia Department of Education, and is responsible for monitoring schools and distributing state and federal funding to them.

Democrat Dr. Jaha Howard, a dentist who serves on the board of education for Cobb County Public Schools, registered as a potential candidate in October.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

In November, former state school superintendent John Barge said he would campaign in the Republican primary against incumbent Richard Woods.

Blair was elected as the Gwinnett board’s chair for 2021, leading the board through numerous decisions related to the pandemic.

Under his leadership, the board voted to end longtime Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ contract nearly a year early. In July, the board unanimously hired Calvin Watts, a longtime Gwinnett school district administrator and then-superintendent of a suburban Seattle district.

Staff writer Ty Tagami contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2021 to cover education in Gwinnett County. He strives to provide a look into what happens in schools and give voice to educators, students and their families. He believes an understanding and appreciation of education is essential to a community.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta superintendent: Schools ready to open Monday
2h ago
Georgia’s COVID surge upends preschools and leaves parents scrambling
3h ago
Gwinnett schools record 641 COVID-19 cases over winter break
8h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top