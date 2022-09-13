ajc logo
X

DeKalb County school board hires firm for superintendent search

Interim DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley during a May board meeting. The school board voted Monday to select the Georgia School Boards Association to help conduct the search process for a permanent superintendent. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Combined ShapeCaption
Interim DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley during a May board meeting. The school board voted Monday to select the Georgia School Boards Association to help conduct the search process for a permanent superintendent. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The DeKalb County Board of Education took the first step on Monday to finding a permanent superintendent, agreeing to spend up to $20,000 on an organization to conduct the search process.

Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley currently leads the state’s third-largest district, after the school board fired Cheryl Watson-Harris from the top job in a split vote in April. Watson-Harris had served in the role for less than two years. The district has had seven leaders since 2010.

Now, DeKalb will work with the Georgia School Boards Association to find a permanent leader.

The process will take roughly six months, representatives from the organization said at a board meeting on Monday, meaning the district could have a new superintendent by the spring.

ExploreStudents first: DeKalb school leaders want to rebuild trust this year

Hiring a permanent leader is “likely the most important task you have as a board,” said Sam King, the director of superintendent search services for the Georgia School Boards Association.

The association will help the board create a job description and decide what kind of candidate it’s looking for, gather community input, advertise the position and find qualified candidates, evaluate applications, and schedule and facilitate interviews. The association has facilitated more than 300 search processes for Georgia school districts in 35 years — including recent searches in Decatur and Gwinnett County.

Details about candidates will be confidential until the board is ready to announce one or more finalists.

Board member Joyce Morley opposed hiring the organization. She’s maintained that after a period of turnover, she’d like to see someone in the position for a while.

“If it was any other search firm I would say the same thing,” she said. “It’s a rush with this board to constantly bring in someone new without seeing what you already have.”

ExploreIn DeKalb school district, revolving door of superintendents a constant

Over the summer, the board expressed interest in having a permanent leader in place by the time Tinsley’s contract expires in April.

Tinsley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an August interview that she is focusing on the district’s immediate needs — but “it’s not a no” when it comes to whether she is interested in the permanent job.

Tinsley is a former DeKalb deputy superintendent. She came out of retirement for the interim position.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 10, 2022.

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island1h ago
Morris Brown President Kevin James details the resurrection of the Atlanta college, which is now fully accredited and has been reinstated to participate in the Federal Financial Aid Program. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Morris Brown president: Our hard reset wasn’t easy, but it’s working
2h ago
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Southern Airways Express

Southern Airways to operate out of main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson
5h ago
Southern Airways Express

Southern Airways to operate out of main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson
5h ago
Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and quarterback Marcus Mariota walk off the field dejected after falling in a 27-26 heartbreaker to the Saints on Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘We allowed them, as an offense, to stick around’
The Latest
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?
Decatur seeks community input on school superintendent search
Featured
FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu arrives for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. Until late last year, New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was widely expected to run for U.S. Senate, taking on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Instead, he opted to seek a fourth two-year term as governor, dealing a major blow to Republicans who had hoped he could help them retake control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: Charles Krupa

What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
WSB-TV in Atlanta adds 3 p.m. newscast until the midterm elections in November
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top