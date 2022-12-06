Application now open for DeKalb County school superintendent job

Explore DeKalb County school board hires firm for superintendent search

Candidates can apply on the Georgia School Boards Association website.

The association is also hosting multiple community input sessions as part of the search process.

The first input session will be 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Indian Creek Elementary School in Clarkston. The second will be 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Those interested in attending can register on the district’s website.

A third date was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was canceled. A new date has not been announced yet.

Based on the timeline the association presented to the school board in September, the district could have a permanent leader by the spring.

Tinsley, a former DeKalb schools deputy superintendent, has indicated she could be interested in the permanent position. At a performance review in October, school board members said they were pleased with her progress so far.

City Schools of Decatur is also seeking a new superintendent with the help of the Georgia School Boards Association. That application deadline is Dec. 18.