Application now open for DeKalb County school superintendent job

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Candidates who are interested in being DeKalb’s next superintendent can now apply online.

The DeKalb County Board of Education fired Cheryl Watson-Harris in a split vote from the role in April after less than two years on the job. It hired Vasanne Tinsley as interim superintendent. The school board recently chose the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct a search for a permanent leader.

According to an announcement posted to the association’s website, the application deadline is Jan. 8, 2023. The anticipated start date for the role is July 1, 2023, the announcement states.

The board is looking for candidates with demonstrated effectiveness in decision making, personal ethics and values, customer focus, communication and change management, according to the announcement. Additionally, it’s looking for candidates with a proven track record of success as a leader in a district with “similar demographics and variables.”

The announcement does not list a salary. Tinsley’s annual base salary is $325,000. DeKalb is the state’s third-largest school system, with more than 92,000 students.

Candidates can apply on the Georgia School Boards Association website.

The association is also hosting multiple community input sessions as part of the search process.

The first input session will be 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Indian Creek Elementary School in Clarkston. The second will be 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Those interested in attending can register on the district’s website.

A third date was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was canceled. A new date has not been announced yet.

Based on the timeline the association presented to the school board in September, the district could have a permanent leader by the spring.

Tinsley, a former DeKalb schools deputy superintendent, has indicated she could be interested in the permanent position. At a performance review in October, school board members said they were pleased with her progress so far.

City Schools of Decatur is also seeking a new superintendent with the help of the Georgia School Boards Association. That application deadline is Dec. 18.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

