DeKalb school district to host job fair for hundreds of job openings

Education
By
15 minutes ago
The DeKalb County School District is hosting a district-wide job fair on July 11.

The district’s human resources staff reported in June that there were 1,683 job postings. More than 600 of those openings were for teachers. DeKalb had more openings for teachers than any other metro Atlanta district, according to data compiled by the district. Gwinnett, which has more than 11,000 teaching positions, had 572 openings, the second-highest total, according to DeKalb’s data. DeKalb has more than 5,500 teaching positions. Its vacancy rate is about 11%, which is slightly higher than the average of other larger metro districts.

The district also reported openings for more than 200 bus drivers, more than 200 paraprofessionals and more than 100 custodians.

The DeKalb County School Board approved at least 6% raises for most staff in this year’s budget. Pay for certified teachers starts at $56,976. Newly hired teachers could be eligible for bonuses of at least $3,000.

The fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon at McNair Middle School, 2190 Wallingford Dr. Interested candidates can file an application online before attending the job fair.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

