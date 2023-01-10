DeKalb school board approves $41 million in teacher, staff bonuses

District staff explained more persistent vacancies exist at schools in the southern part of the county, in regions 5, 6 and 7. Those include the schools around Cedar Grove High, Southwest DeKalb High and Towers High.

“We have an issue in some parts of our county,” Tinsley said. “It’s plain and simple.”

But some board members questioned whether it’s fair to group the teachers who get additional pay by region. They proposed adjustments to the plan that would identify specific schools or positions that were eligible for the bonuses.

The board approved the plan on Monday without any changes, with the caveat that next year’s bonuses are contingent upon the budget.

“At the end of the day, we need to do something,” said board member Vickie Turner. “So let’s do it.”

There are some restrictions to the bonuses. For example, new hires are eligible for $3,000 or $4,000 bonuses only if they commit to working for the district for two years.

This year, the district will offer retention bonuses of $1,000, $500 or $250 to employees depending on when they were hired and whether they’re full- or part-time employees.

It’s also increasing its existing bonus for good attendance. Any employee who is absent for two days or less between Jan. 3 and May 24, 2023, will receive $500, up from $300. In December 2022, almost 5,000 employees qualified.

Bonus Breakdown

Spring 2023 retention incentive: issued by Feb. 10, 2023

— $1,000 for all full-time employees hired on or before Oct. 1, 2022

— $500 for all full-time employees hired after Oct. 1, 2022

— $250 for all part-time employees and substitutes who have worked 25 days or more by Jan. 18, 2023

Attendance incentive: issued May 2023

— $500 for any employee who is absent two days or less from Jan. 3-May 24, 2023

Retention incentive for 2023-2024 school year: issued October 2023 and June 2024

— $4,000 for current teachers who transfer to schools in Regions 5-7 or low-performing schools

— $3,000 for new teachers hired by Oct. 1, 2023, who make a two-year commitment

— $4,000 for new math, science and some special needs teachers

— $2,000-$2,500 for bus drivers and school resource officers

— $2,000 for all other teachers and full-time employees