Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

DeKalb County School District ends mask mandate

The DeKalb County School District is ending its mask mandate after about a year of the requirement. (AJC file photo)

caption arrowCaption
The DeKalb County School District is ending its mask mandate after about a year of the requirement. (AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

The DeKalb County School District is lifting its mask mandate, the district announced, after students and staff have been required to wear them for about a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mask wearing will be “strongly encouraged” indoors and on buses for all staff, students and visitors starting Wednesday.

“DCSD is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff,” a news release from the state’s third-largest school system said. “The district also reserves the right to update this information.”

ExploreMetro schools ease mask mandates after CDC’s latest guidelines

The change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations late last week.

DeKalb County is currently classified as having low levels of COVID-19. Only communities with high levels of COVID-19 are recommended to require masking in K-12 schools, per the new update.

COVID-19 cases in DeKalb and nearby Fulton and Gwinnett counties are back to levels seen before the omicron variant surge. Deaths remain at elevated rates in DeKalb and Fulton counties, averaging about four to five deaths per day.

Masks have been required in DeKalb schools since early 2021, when staff and students returned to campuses. The requirement was relaxed for one month over the summer, then reinstated.

ExploreMore news about DeKalb schools

The DeKalb County School District will continue to conduct surveillance testing in schools and its central offices, implement mitigation strategies in school and district facilities and report positive COVID-19 cases and exposures on its website.

Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur and the Gwinnett County School District also pivoted to optional mask policies after the CDC updated its guidance.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Mask mandate lifted on Atlanta Public Schools’ buses
33m ago
Tyler Perry to be guest speaker at Emory’s commencement
2h ago
Atlanta elementary school to close amid Forest Cove relocation
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top