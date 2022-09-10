ajc logo
Decatur seeks community input on school superintendent search

City Schools of Decatur is hosting two community input sessions as it begins its search for a permanent superintendent. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

City Schools of Decatur is kicking off its search for a new superintendent with two upcoming community input sessions.

The small school district in DeKalb County is looking for a permanent leader after ending former Superintendent David Dude’s contract early in April 2021. Dude faced allegations of receiving an “improper salary increase” when the school board reimbursed him for expenses without receipts, and when he underreported time he took off work.

Maggie Fehrman, formerly an assistant superintendent, has served as the district’s interim superintendent since Dude’s departure.

Her contract was extended earlier this year to allow the board more time to search for a permanent leader, it said in a statement. It now expires in June 2023.

“This timing will better align with the availability of quality candidates, including Dr. Fehrman, and ensure that we arrive at the best possible outcome for our students,” the school board stated.

The first session will be on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and the second will be on Sept. 28. Both will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Decatur High School cafeteria.

Those who plan to attend can register online. Registering is not required. A survey will be available for those who can’t participate in one of the in-person events.

This month, the community is invited to share what qualities it wants in a superintendent in two in-person input sessions. Decatur had nearly 6,000 students last school year.

The district plans to announce a finalist in March and appoint a new superintendent in April.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

