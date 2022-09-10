Decatur seeks community input on school superintendent search

The first session will be on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and the second will be on Sept. 28. Both will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Decatur High School cafeteria.

Those who plan to attend can register online. Registering is not required. A survey will be available for those who can’t participate in one of the in-person events.

This month, the community is invited to share what qualities it wants in a superintendent in two in-person input sessions. Decatur had nearly 6,000 students last school year.

The district plans to announce a finalist in March and appoint a new superintendent in April.