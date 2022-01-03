Decatur school system closes COVID test site early, citing high demand

High demand for COVID-19 tests forced City Schools of Decatur to stop offering tests earlier than expected Monday.
The district notified parents and staff in an email sent before 9 a.m. Monday that it could not accommodate any additional students or staff for testing. The small school system in DeKalb County had planned to offer testing from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a previous email.
“Due to overwhelming demand, the current wait time for COVID testing at the Wilson Center this morning is over two hours. Unfortunately, we can not accept any more staff or students for testing at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the district said in Monday morning’s email.
The school district recently alerted its employees that they must receive a COVID-19 booster shot by the end of the month, unless they’ve been granted an exemption. Vaccinations are recommended but not mandated for students. The district does require masks.
Decatur officials plan to reopen schools for in-person learning Tuesday. Officials have encouraged all staff and students to take a COVID-19 test prior to returning.
