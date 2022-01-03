Decatur school system closes COVID test site early, citing high demand

The district notified parents and staff in an email sent before 9 a.m. Monday that it could not accommodate any additional students or staff for testing. The small school system in DeKalb County had planned to offer testing from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a previous email.

“Due to overwhelming demand, the current wait time for COVID testing at the Wilson Center this morning is over two hours. Unfortunately, we can not accept any more staff or students for testing at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the district said in Monday morning’s email.