Decatur schools mandate COVID-19 booster shots for staff

Employees had to get vaccinated by the end of October unless they secured an exemption. Soon after the deadline, the district reported that 776 of 915 employees were fully vaccinated.

Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back against the mandate, saying it “clearly” violated an executive order he issued banning such mandates for public entities.

Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr recently added Georgia to the list of two dozen states suing in federal court to stop one of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates. This one applies to employees and contractors at Head Start programs, including some administered by the state.

“We will not allow these policies to invade our classrooms, teaching the wrong lessons about the role of government to growing minds,” Kemp said in a Dec. 21 news release.

Decatur’s new booster deadline applies only to employees who are fully vaccinated. Those not yet fully vaccinated must get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible.

The district is also requiring that anyone deemed a close contact to an infected person get a rapid antigen test three to five days after exposure. Everyone will also have to continue wearing a mask on school property, whether indoors or out.

The district of 5,600 students recorded 14 COVID-19 cases for the week ending Dec. 17. That’s the highest weekly count since mid-September, but it’s lower than the peak of 21 cases during a week in mid-August when the delta variant was driving the infection rate. A total of 156 cases among students and teachers were recorded last semester.

Public health experts say the omicron variant is more infectious than delta but appears to result in less severe cases. They worry about overwhelmed hospitals due to the magnitude of expected cases though. The havoc experienced by airlines due to staff infections during this holiday period could play out in schools when students and teachers return from vacation, spreading the virus.

According to federal health data, 28% of Georgia hospitals reported staffing shortages last week.

Older people are more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19, but the rapid spread of omicron is sickening younger people as well. Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show 73 children were hospitalized in Georgia for COVID-19 the seven days ending Christmas Eve, up 74% from the prior week.

Decatur is asking all students and staff to get a test for COVID-19 before returning to school on Jan. 4, and is urging students 16 and older to get a booster shot.

Staff writer J. Scott Trubey contributed to this article