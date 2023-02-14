Crisis alert badges coming to DeKalb schools

“I think this particular item is worthy of applause from this board,” said vice board chair Deirdre Pierce.

After the mass shooting at an elementary school last May in Uvalde, Texas, the DeKalb school system announced it would be adding more school resource officers and K-9 units, considering adding weapons detection systems to schools and exploring adding security vestibules to the front entrance of more schools.

DeKalb is among several metro Atlanta school districts that use Centegix. The Cobb County School District contracted with Centegix in 2022. Shortly after implementing the system, the district reported lockdowns were triggered at multiple schools in error by a staff member with a badge.

School systems in Cherokee, Clayton and Henry counties also employ Centegix, the company’s CEO Brent Cobb told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year. The company recently announced that its usage doubled in 2022, to more than 4,000 sites in 28 states.

Two Gwinnett schools are also piloting a crisis alert system this year.