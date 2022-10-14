ajc logo
X

Cobb crisis alert system modified after accidental 11-school lockdown

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

One employee triggered a lockdown at 11 Cobb County schools this week, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said at a public meeting Thursday.

Ragsdale emphasized the lockdowns were not caused by a malfunction of the district’s new crisis alert system, Centegix. The system gives employees with badges the ability to trigger a lockdown. A single staff member issued the alert that affected all of the schools, he said.

Ragsdale did not say how one employee was able to affect multiple schools.

Previously, the district only said “multiple schools” were affected by a “human error” on Monday.

ExploreAccidental lockdowns at multiple Cobb schools caused by 'human error'

The district initiated an “immediate modification” of the system to prevent it from happening again, Ragsdale said. Specific groups of employees will also be retrained. The updates will not diminish the functionality of the system, he said.

“This is not to say that human error can be 100% eliminated,” Ragsdale said. “That will always be a possibility.”

Centegix is the district’s second crisis alert system. Its first one, called AlertPoint, triggered a lockdown at all of the district’s schools when no threat was present in 2021. District officials first called it a “malfunction,” and later, a “targeted, external attack.”

The district spent about $5 million on AlertPoint and about $3 million on the implementation of Centegix this year.

ExploreCobb schools spent almost $3 million on second crisis alert system

At least one other school experienced a similar situation last week.

Families at Durham Middle School in Acworth were notified on Oct. 6 that a staff member “inadvertently triggered a Code Red,” according to a message obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ragsdale only mentioned schools that experienced an alert on Monday.

Credit: Photo provided by Centegix

Credit: Photo provided by Centegix

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director1h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
4h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
4h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Bradley’s Buzz: Talking pitchers - Spencer Strider, Ian Anderson and Thor
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: TRAVIS DOVE

ACT scores fall for Georgia’s class of 2022
University of Georgia professor receives prestigious research grant
Marietta superintendent will pay for 1 college app fee per senior
Featured

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
4h ago
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top