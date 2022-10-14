Cobb crisis alert system modified after accidental 11-school lockdown

“This is not to say that human error can be 100% eliminated,” Ragsdale said. “That will always be a possibility.”

Centegix is the district’s second crisis alert system. Its first one, called AlertPoint, triggered a lockdown at all of the district’s schools when no threat was present in 2021. District officials first called it a “malfunction,” and later, a “targeted, external attack.”

The district spent about $5 million on AlertPoint and about $3 million on the implementation of Centegix this year.

At least one other school experienced a similar situation last week.

Families at Durham Middle School in Acworth were notified on Oct. 6 that a staff member “inadvertently triggered a Code Red,” according to a message obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ragsdale only mentioned schools that experienced an alert on Monday.