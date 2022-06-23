DeKalb schools to boost safety with more school resource officers

Gober requested the additional officers back in February. The hiring process won’t begin until after the school board approves next year’s budget, which must happen by June 30.

DeKalb is the state’s third-largest district, with nearly 94,000 students.

Districts across metro Atlanta have renewed discussions around security measures in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. Cobb schools plans to implement a new crisis alert system in August. Clayton is considering metal detectors for schools. Fulton is reconvening a school safety committee.

In addition to more staffing, the DeKalb County School District is also planning to add another bomb-sniffing dog, bringing its number of K-9 units to four. It’s considering adding a weapons detection system to schools. And it’s adding security vestibules, which put front office staff behind shatterproof glass, in more schools.

The district is not considering arming teachers at this time, said interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley.

“At this point, no, we’re not having that discussion,” Tinsley said. “What we want to do is make sure we’re shoring up what we have on our end so we can provide resources to our buildings, our students and our staff.”