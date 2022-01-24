Cobb school board member Jaha Howard runs for state superintendent

Since then, lawmakers have introduced legislation on the matter. Howard joined some metro Atlanta school board members in publicly opposing it.

Howard will be campaigning in the Democratic primary against Gwinnett school board member Everton Blair. He entered the race last week pledging to move beyond the “screaming and yelling” about education policy.

Blair is Gwinnett’s first Black and openly gay board member. He’s framing himself as a candidate who can foster consensus and tone down rhetoric over mask requirements, virtual schooling and vaccine mandates.

The winner of that race will face Woods or another Republican in the November general election. So far, only Woods and John Barge, the previous state superintendent, have entered the race on the GOP side.

Barge told the AJC in November that he was campaigning to excise “ideologies and things that are creeping” into schools, distracting from their core mission of reading, writing and arithmetic. The consequence, he says, has been tumbling academic performance.

Woods, in his eighth year as superintendent, started campaigning for a third term last spring. He said last fall that he would use another four years to close pandemic-related learning gaps, increase graduation rates and grow the shrinking teacher pipeline. He also wants to give high school graduates more education and work options.

Both Barge and Woods have spoken against critical race theory.

Role of State School Superintendent

The state school superintendent leads the Georgia Department of Education, and is responsible for monitoring schools and distributing state and federal funding to them. The superintendent must ensure that schools are following the law and state Board of Education rules, are being competently administered and are using money for the intended purpose. The superintendent can also make recommendations to the state board.