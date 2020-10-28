Clayton State University president to retire in 2021

Clayton State University President Tim Hynes spoke before more than 100 students and staff in attendance for the kickoff of the university’s new strategic plan.

University System officials credited Hynes with creating its first comprehensive university fundraising campaign and implementing several strategic plans. The university, they said, also experienced a 9% increase in 4-year graduation rates, due in part to increased academic and career advising and academic support for students. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has identified Clayton State as a top workplace in metro Atlanta in seven of the last eight years.

“Until the retirement date, I will serve USG, the university and its students with the same joy and enthusiasm I bring to work each day,” said Hynes, who has completed 26 marathons and 20 AJC Peachtree Road Races.

Hynes is now the third University System president who has announced in recent months plans to leave next year. Georgia State University President Mark Becker and East Georgia State College President Bob Boehmer are also stepping down from their positions.