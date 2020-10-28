Clayton State University president to retire in 2021

One of the Atlanta region’s largest universities will soon begin the search for its next leader.
Clayton State University President Tim Hynes will retire at the end of June 2021, the university announced Wednesday morning.
Hynes, 70, has been president for nearly 12 years and has worked in leadership roles at various University System of Georgia schools for 25 years. The average tenure of a college president is about six years.
“President Tim Hynes over the past decade set an outstanding standard for Clayton State University,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a statement. “He increased student support, expanded degree programs and focused on community engagement. He also sought out greater opportunities for students in careers that are critical to the advancement of this state, including teaching and nursing.”
Clayton State’s enrollment is overwhelmingly diverse and has a significant number of students who need financial assistance to pay for their education. More than 80% of its 7,000 students are non-white and nearly 90% of its students receive some form of financial aid, according to state and federal statistics.
University System officials credited Hynes with creating its first comprehensive university fundraising campaign and implementing several strategic plans. The university, they said, also experienced a 9% increase in 4-year graduation rates, due in part to increased academic and career advising and academic support for students. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has identified Clayton State as a top workplace in metro Atlanta in seven of the last eight years.
“Until the retirement date, I will serve USG, the university and its students with the same joy and enthusiasm I bring to work each day,” said Hynes, who has completed 26 marathons and 20 AJC Peachtree Road Races.
Hynes is now the third University System president who has announced in recent months plans to leave next year. Georgia State University President Mark Becker and East Georgia State College President Bob Boehmer are also stepping down from their positions.