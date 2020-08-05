Clayton State University seeking COVID-19 stories

The university’s archives division stories has launched “Reflections on the COVID-19 Pandemic: Documenting Clayton State Community Experiences,” a project that looks at the daily life of southside residents as they try to navigate a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and sickened millions.

“It is important to start documenting this historic season of hardship and loss as we are experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic within our communities,” Clayton State University Archivist Feechi Hall said.