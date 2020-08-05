Clayton State University seeking COVID-19 stories

Clayton State University is looking to the local community to help it detail for posterity the impact the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their lives.
The university’s archives division stories has launched “Reflections on the COVID-19 Pandemic: Documenting Clayton State Community Experiences,” a project that looks at the daily life of southside residents as they try to navigate a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and sickened millions.
“It is important to start documenting this historic season of hardship and loss as we are experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic within our communities,” Clayton State University Archivist Feechi Hall said.
“This period of adversity has also given rise to the solidarity, courageousness, kinship, and creativity of many within our community,” he said. “By collecting these experiences as they occur, future generations will have a better understanding of this significant time in human history.”
The south metro Atlanta school is asking students, faculty, staff and members of the southside community to donate electronic submissions of written narratives, video clips, audio recordings, artwork and images expressing service, resilience and struggles experienced during the pandemic.
Donations will become a part of the project while also allowing individuals to express how their life, family and businesses have been affected by COVID-19.
Items can be submitted digitally by visiting Clayton State University Archives.