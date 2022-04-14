ajc logo
X

CIA director highlights Russia intel efforts in speech at Georgia Tech

William Burns, director of the CIA, answers questions as Jenna Jordan, associate professor of international affairs, listens at an event for students at Georgia Tech on April 14, 2022. (Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
William Burns, director of the CIA, answers questions as Jenna Jordan, associate professor of international affairs, listens at an event for students at Georgia Tech on April 14, 2022. (Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 56 minutes ago

CIA Director William Burns said Thursday in a speech at Georgia Tech the agency’s work in sharing intelligence about Russia was critical in galvanizing international support against its invasion of Ukraine.

Burns, in his first public speech as director, shared details about how the agency began gathering information last fall about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to invade Ukraine. Burns said the intelligence was important in rebutting Putin’s claims that Ukraine provoked the conflict.

“I think we helped build credibility with our allies, which contributed to their willingness to step up and support Ukraine’s ability to defend themselves, and support much tougher sanctions than they may have originally imagined against Russia,” said Burns.

Combined ShapeCaption
William Burns, director of the CIA, speaks to students on the campus of Georgia Tech on April 14, 2022. (Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

William Burns, director of the CIA, speaks to students on the campus of Georgia Tech on April 14, 2022. (Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Combined ShapeCaption
William Burns, director of the CIA, speaks to students on the campus of Georgia Tech on April 14, 2022. (Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while thankful for the intelligence, has repeatedly asked the U.S. for more weapons and a no fly zone over the country.

Burns, who was U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008, spoke about Putin’s “stubborn, almost mystical belief to restore Russia’s sphere of influence.” The CIA director said Putin thought Europe would be “distracted” before the invasion and miscalculated the resolve of the Ukrainian people.

Burns said he came to Georgia Tech in part to recruit students to work in the agency. Students from Georgia Tech, Atlanta’s historically Black schools, and other nearby universities were invited to the one-hour event where Burns spoke and answered a handful of questions.

ExploreMore stories about higher education in Georgia

About 500 people, mostly students, attended the event at the Ferst Center for the Arts on campus. The audience included some faculty members, staff and former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn, who specialized in international affairs. Students asked questions about how the agency has changed its intelligence-gathering methods, the impact of climate change and how the U.S. can convince some nations it’s a better trading partner than China.

The agency has tried in recent years to increase its gender and racial diversity in response to criticism that the numbers are subpar in both areas. In 2020, women and minorities made up, respectively, about 40% and 27% of the intelligence community’s workforce, according to a report. Burns said a more diverse workforce is necessary for the agency to be successful globally.

“We cannot compete successfully in that landscape if everyone looks like me, talks like me and thinks like me,” he said.

Burns said he wants to speed up the hiring process, noting it has taken about 500 days for applicants to get hired. He hopes to get it down to 180 days.

ExploreGeorgia officials blame supply chain woes for rising college project costs

Burns said several times he believes China poses the greatest geopolitical challenge to the U.S., noting it is the top trading partner to about 120 nations and it has hacked more than 150 American companies in the last few years. Other challenges include climate change and global health insecurity, he said.

“The CIA will have to reimagine itself to compete successfully in this new age,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County School Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in a letter this week the district and the school board “remain fully committed to ensuring a positive learning environment” at Druid Hills High School. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEW | Opinion: Alarming Druid Hills High video suggests deeper problems7m ago
Juan Lopez was camera shy and would always prefer to be photographed with his family and friends, according to his wife Jessica Lopez. He was killed Nov. 26 when someone opened fire outside an ATM in East Point.

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect arrested months after father killed at East Point ATM
1h ago
A bald eagle is shown in Philadelphia on January 5, 2020. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that three dead eagles in the state have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu.

Credit: Chris Szagola

Bird flu discovered in bald eagles in Georgia, state says
3h ago
Calvin Harris Sr. (left) and Calvin Harris Jr. drowned Sunday when their fishing boat sank, according to their family.

Credit: Family photos

Clayton County father, son drown on fishing trip
5h ago
Calvin Harris Sr. (left) and Calvin Harris Jr. drowned Sunday when their fishing boat sank, according to their family.

Credit: Family photos

Clayton County father, son drown on fishing trip
5h ago
The Georgia Department of Education is sending a team to Druid Hills High School in the wake of community complaints and a student video showing poor building conditions. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia officials sending team to Druid Hills High after student video
3h ago
The Latest
Georgia officials sending team to Druid Hills High after student video
3h ago
Atlanta Public Schools extends application deadline for virtual academy
4h ago
Georgia officials blame supply chain woes for rising college project costs
9h ago
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1150, adding layers of protection for farmers from lawsuits. (Bill Krzyzanowski/John Deere via AP)

Credit: Bill Krzyzanowski

Kemp signs bill protecting farmers from lawsuits filed by neighbors
8h ago
$10K reward for arrest in 11-year-old’s shooting at Golden Glide skating rink
5h ago
Caray twins put fourth generation of family in baseball broadcast booth
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top