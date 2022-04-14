Georgia officials blame supply chain woes for rising college project costs

The budget for one project, a venue for sports and other events at Georgia Gwinnett College, rose from $42.3 million to $48.3 million.

The budget for another project, an events center at Georgia Southern University, went up from about $58.7 million to more than $64.4 million. Augusta University got approval to increase the total budget for its College of Science and Math Building from $10 million to nearly $15.5 million.