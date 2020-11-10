Beyoncé, Peloton work to improve HBCU student health amid pandemic

Peloton, best known for its exercise bikes and rigorous workout routines, is offering free, two-year digital membership to its online fitness classes. Students can download the Peloton app and gain access to the classes. The Atlanta HBCUs involved in the partnership are Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College.

Beyoncé, the most-requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members, has been a major supporter of HBCUs in recent years through donations and her 2019 concert film, Homecoming, that celebrated the culture and traditions of the schools.