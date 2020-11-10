Beyoncé, Peloton work to improve HBCU student health amid pandemic

Superstar entertainer Beyoncé and Peloton, the popular fitness company, have partnered on an effort to help students at 10 Historically Black Colleges & Universities — including four in Atlanta — maintain and improve their health, which administrators say is important as students try to balance their lives and education through the coronavirus pandemic.
Peloton, best known for its exercise bikes and rigorous workout routines, is offering free, two-year digital membership to its online fitness classes. Students can download the Peloton app and gain access to the classes. The Atlanta HBCUs involved in the partnership are Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College.
Beyoncé, the most-requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members, has been a major supporter of HBCUs in recent years through donations and her 2019 concert film, Homecoming, that celebrated the culture and traditions of the schools.
“I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way," the singer and actress said in a statement. "I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”
Many HBCUs are holding online-only courses this semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses. Monique Dozier, vice president of Morehouse College’s Office of Institutional Advancement, said the gift will help to improve the physical and emotional well-being of students as they learn remotely at home during the pandemic.
“Many of our students cannot afford local gym memberships because they live in households with an income of $40,000 or less. This donation will make it easier for them to maintain a healthy lifestyle as they pursue their degrees,” Dozier said.
Clark Atlanta President George T. French Jr. made a similar observation in a statement.
“Our students are our top priority, and we remain dedicated to ensuring they not only receive a world-class education, but their physical and emotional well-being is supported as well," he said. "We are elated and appreciate this new partnership with Beyoncé and Peloton.”