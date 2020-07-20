Atlanta HBCUs to conduct virtual learning for fall semester

The schools - Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse and Spelman colleges - cited the recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fulton County and in other states where most of their students live as the primary reason for the decision. No decisions have been made concerning the spring semester.

“It was just 19 days ago, on July 1, when we published our plan, fully anticipating that, as summer progressed, the virus would subside. Quite the opposite has been the case. An honest appraisal of the evolving facts compelled us to change course,” Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell wrote in a message to the college’s first-year students, who were previously told they would be able to take classes in-person.