Atlanta HBCUs to conduct virtual learning for fall semester

Atlanta’s three largest historically Black colleges and universities announced Monday morning they will conduct their classes online for the fall semester, a shift from prior plans made earlier this month.
The schools - Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse and Spelman colleges - cited the recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fulton County and in other states where most of their students live as the primary reason for the decision. No decisions have been made concerning the spring semester.
“It was just 19 days ago, on July 1, when we published our plan, fully anticipating that, as summer progressed, the virus would subside. Quite the opposite has been the case. An honest appraisal of the evolving facts compelled us to change course,” Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell wrote in a message to the college’s first-year students, who were previously told they would be able to take classes in-person.
All three schools said they would offer discounts on tuition and mandatory fees. Morehouse said one campus facility will be open for 40 international students and others in critical need of housing.
The schools are part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium, which allow students to take some courses at the other institutions and share some services, such as the Robert W. Woodruff Library. The library will offer some services to all students virtually, Spelman said. The three schools, combined, have about 8,000 students.
Clark Atlanta said faculty will work from home. The university said it will mail each student a free, Dell laptop computer that the university purchased at a substantial discount from Dell Technologies.