X

Atlanta Technical College remembers its ‘hero’ Hank Aaron on his birthday

February 5, 2021 Atlanta - On Monday, Jan. 25, Atlanta Technical College lowered flags to half-staff to honor Hank Aaron's life and impact to the college. The flag is being raised during a special ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Hank Aaron on Atlanta Technical College's campus in Atlanta on Friday, February 5, 2021. The event, featuring remarks and tributes from a number of Hank Aaron Scholars, coincides with what would have been Aaron's 87th birthday. Aaron, who has a building named in his honor on ATCÕs campus, has been a guiding force for nearly 25 years in supporting the college's various need-based programs and financial scholarships for students. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
February 5, 2021 Atlanta - On Monday, Jan. 25, Atlanta Technical College lowered flags to half-staff to honor Hank Aaron's life and impact to the college. The flag is being raised during a special ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Hank Aaron on Atlanta Technical College's campus in Atlanta on Friday, February 5, 2021. The event, featuring remarks and tributes from a number of Hank Aaron Scholars, coincides with what would have been Aaron's 87th birthday. Aaron, who has a building named in his honor on ATCÕs campus, has been a guiding force for nearly 25 years in supporting the college's various need-based programs and financial scholarships for students. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Education | 40 minutes ago
By Eric Stirgus, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For years, Hank Aaron hit home runs for Atlanta Technical College through his scholarships and endowments.

On Friday, the school held a celebration on its campus for the man the college’s president called its “hero” on what would have been his 87th birthday. Aaron, the beloved baseball legend, died on Jan. 22 at his southwest Atlanta home of natural causes.

February 5, 2021 Atlanta - ATC President Victoria Seals makes a remark to honor the life and legacy of long-time board member and donor Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron at Atlanta Technical College's campus in Atlanta on Friday, February 5, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
February 5, 2021 Atlanta - ATC President Victoria Seals makes a remark to honor the life and legacy of long-time board member and donor Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron at Atlanta Technical College's campus in Atlanta on Friday, February 5, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“As we celebrate our hero, Mr. Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, I encourage you and I challenge you to do your best, to provide opportunities for others and to keep swinging,” Atlanta Technical College President Victoria Seals said during a ceremony to about two dozen students, employees and guests.

The ceremony was inside the academic building, which was named after Aaron on his birthday last year.

“It was one of the happiest days of his life because he was surrounded by the students he loved so much,” recalled Allan Tanenbaum, an attorney who is a longtime family friend and secretary for the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation.

ExploreHow Hank Aaron used his legendary status to help others

Aaron and his wife, Billye, invested more than $2 million over the years in endowments and scholarships to Atlanta Technical College, which officials there say has resulted in an economic impact of about $10 million to the school. Through the couple, the college has eight endowed scholarships of $1,000 to $1,500 each semester, along with funding up to $600 each to 12-20 students per semester who need a little help paying their tuition.

Scholarship recipients like Jennifer Hardy said the money is important for things students don’t think about, such as uniforms. She’s in the college’s physical nursing assistant program.

“I can only hope to break barriers in my career,” Hardy said.

February 5, 2021 Atlanta - Jennifer Hardy, one of Hank Aaron Scholars speaks to honor the life and legacy of long-time board member and donor Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron at Atlanta Technical College's campus in Atlanta on Friday, February 5, 2021. The event, featuring remarks and tributes from a number of Hank Aaron Scholars, coincides with what would have been Aaron's 87th birthday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
February 5, 2021 Atlanta - Jennifer Hardy, one of Hank Aaron Scholars speaks to honor the life and legacy of long-time board member and donor Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron at Atlanta Technical College's campus in Atlanta on Friday, February 5, 2021. The event, featuring remarks and tributes from a number of Hank Aaron Scholars, coincides with what would have been Aaron's 87th birthday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

ExploreBraves create Henry Aaron Fellowship leadership program

Kenya Brooks, another scholarship recipient, remembered some advice from Aaron: “If you work just a little bit harder, you’ll go a little further next time.”

After the remarks, the attendees gathered outside to watch college officials raise an American flag that had been at half-staff in memory of Aaron to full-staff.

The ceremony ended with Stevie Wonder’s up-tempo “Happy Birthday” being played over a loudspeaker.

Also Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced the creation of the Henry Aaron Fellowship yearlong executive leadership program to provide an opportunity for diverse professionals to work in a business operations role in the team’s front office.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.