Atlanta Technical College remembers its ‘hero’ Hank Aaron on his birthday

“It was one of the happiest days of his life because he was surrounded by the students he loved so much,” recalled Allan Tanenbaum, an attorney who is a longtime family friend and secretary for the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation.

Aaron and his wife, Billye, invested more than $2 million over the years in endowments and scholarships to Atlanta Technical College, which officials there say has resulted in an economic impact of about $10 million to the school. Through the couple, the college has eight endowed scholarships of $1,000 to $1,500 each semester, along with funding up to $600 each to 12-20 students per semester who need a little help paying their tuition.

Scholarship recipients like Jennifer Hardy said the money is important for things students don’t think about, such as uniforms. She’s in the college’s physical nursing assistant program.

“I can only hope to break barriers in my career,” Hardy said.

February 5, 2021 Atlanta - Jennifer Hardy, one of Hank Aaron Scholars speaks to honor the life and legacy of long-time board member and donor Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron at Atlanta Technical College's campus in Atlanta on Friday, February 5, 2021. The event, featuring remarks and tributes from a number of Hank Aaron Scholars, coincides with what would have been Aaron's 87th birthday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kenya Brooks, another scholarship recipient, remembered some advice from Aaron: “If you work just a little bit harder, you’ll go a little further next time.”

After the remarks, the attendees gathered outside to watch college officials raise an American flag that had been at half-staff in memory of Aaron to full-staff.

The ceremony ended with Stevie Wonder’s up-tempo “Happy Birthday” being played over a loudspeaker.

Also Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced the creation of the Henry Aaron Fellowship yearlong executive leadership program to provide an opportunity for diverse professionals to work in a business operations role in the team’s front office.