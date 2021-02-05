Braves create Henry Aaron Fellowship leadership program

The Braves have created the Henry Aaron Fellowship, a year-long executive leadership program, the team announced Friday.
According to the Braves, “the fellowship is part of the team’s continued efforts to widen the talent pool of future diverse industry leaders and build on the legacy of trailblazers like Hank Aaron.”
Beginning this season, the Henry Aaron Fellowship will provide the opportunity for diverse professionals to work in a business operations role in the Braves’ front office. The Henry Aaron fellow will work directly with Braves’ President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Schiller, to gain experience in all aspects of leading and operating the various lines of business within the organization.
“Hank’s life-long passion was to increase diversity across every aspect of baseball,” Derek Schiller, the Braves President and CEO, said in a statement. “This fellowship is special because it allows us to build upon his legacy by creating a stronger organization today while continuing to develop the talent pipeline to secure the game’s next generation of diverse leadership.”
In addition to working directly with Schiller, the fellow will learn the day-to-day operations of various departments within the organization, work closely with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, and assist with the planning and execution of the 2021 All-Star Game at Truist Park during their 12-month fellowship.
Aaron died last month at the age of 86. The announcement comes on his birthday.
For more information about the Henry Aaron Fellowship or to apply, please visit https://atlantabravesmlb.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/AtlantaBraves/job/Atlanta-GA/Henry-Aaron-Fellowship_R545