Braves create Henry Aaron Fellowship leadership program

According to the Braves, “the fellowship is part of the team’s continued efforts to widen the talent pool of future diverse industry leaders and build on the legacy of trailblazers like Hank Aaron.”

Beginning this season, the Henry Aaron Fellowship will provide the opportunity for diverse professionals to work in a business operations role in the Braves’ front office. The Henry Aaron fellow will work directly with Braves’ President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Schiller, to gain experience in all aspects of leading and operating the various lines of business within the organization.