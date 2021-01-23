How Hank Aaron used his legendary status to help others

The ballroom at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis was packed the night Hank Aaron celebrated his 75th birthday. Former President Bill Clinton was there, as were former Gov. Roy Barnes, former Atlanta Mayors Andrew Young and Shirley Franklin and former Braves owner Ted Turner.
“Hank has been the perfect role model for me, on the field and off the field,” Braves player turned commentator Brian Jordan said that night in February 2009. “This is the guy I wanted to be.”
While Aaron was the star of the show, the event was in fact about helping others. The celebration that drew a capacity crowd of sports, business and political leaders benefited Aaron’s Chasing the Dream Foundation, known for providing 44 grants each year to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
“It’s wonderful to see him in the second half of his life working with young people to give them opportunities that, quite frankly, he didn’t have,” Franklin said of the Braves’ beloved No. 44 that night.
It’s the kind of story those in Atlanta’s philanthropic circles love to share. Long after his jersey was retired, Hammerin’ Hank was still swinging for the fences in the name of charity.
“Hank Aaron was more than just the home run king,” said Tommy Dortch, who served as chairman of 100 Black Men of Atlanta before becoming chairman of 100 Black Men of America. “He was a phenomenal humanitarian. He was a civil rights leader and he always fought for the rights of others. In addition to that, he was committed to seeing young people succeed by having their dreams and helping them to become reality.”
Credit: UNCF
Berry College President Steve Briggs was among the many leaders mourning Aaron in a spirit of gratitude.
“We are grateful to his Chasing the Dream Foundation, which in partnership with Berry College supporters, provides scholarships to deserving students, who might not otherwise be able to experience Berry’s distinctive education,” Briggs said. “Like Martha Berry, Hank and Billye Aaron brought to life a vision for helping children and young people achieve their dreams.”
The Aarons invested more than $2 million over the years in endowments and scholarships to Atlanta Technical College, which officials there say has resulted in an economic impact of about $10 million to the school. Through the couple, the college has eight endowed scholarships of $1,000 to $1,500 each semester along with funding up to $600 each to 12-20 students per semester who need a little help paying their tuition.
The couple hosted events at their southwest Atlanta home where culinary students honed their skills. In many ways, Aaron saw himself in the students, many of whom grew up in neighborhoods nearby.
“He always said he was trying to give back to his community and people who look like him,” said the college’s president, Victoria Seals.
The college last year renamed its academic complex after Hank Aaron as part of an 86th birthday party celebration for the legend.
The Aarons’ philanthropic efforts over the years have also benefited institutions such as the Morehouse School of Medicine and the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Atlanta.
In 2015, they donated $3 million to Morehouse School of Medicine as part of an expansion of academic facilities at the Atlanta institution. The gift helped fund an expansion of the Hugh Gloster Medical Education building and created the Billye Suber Aaron Student Pavilion, which opened in 2017.
Credit: Morehouse School of Medicine
“He was the epitome of grace and generosity. A true icon,” said Jack Sawyer, partner and managing director at Cresset Capital Management, a past honorary co-chair of the Mayor’s Masked Ball. “Hank and Billye were imbued with a commitment to service of others. Hank was, of course, fiercely competitive on the field. Off the field, he had a reputation for caring and doing for others.”
Former Mayor and former U.N. Ambassador Young said in an interview that Aaron probably helped more than 2,000 young people through various philanthropic efforts.
“He probably gave more money away since his baseball days helping young people continue their dreams, develop their dreams than the money he made in baseball,” Young said.
Credit: UNCF
Sometimes, Aaron’s efforts on behalf of youths took on a fun and casual tone.
“He came on air with me and I brought in a Black youth baseball team. They were about 8 years old,” recalled longtime Atlanta broadcaster Frank Ski. “He spent so much quality time with them talking about everything. It was very special.”
Glenda Hatchett, the founder of The Hatchett Firm, admired Aaron as a dedicated civic supporter over the years. The two headlined the Atlanta Bar Association’s “Celebrating Service” luncheon, held at The Temple in October 2008.
“I called upon Mr. Aaron numerous times to support our efforts to rehabilitate and inspire our children. He always answered the call,” said Hatchett, who starred in television shows “Judge Hatchett” and “The Verdict With Judge Hatchett.” “I thank Mr. Aaron for his tremendous work and generosity to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America during my tenure as a national board member. What a miraculous hero on and off the field. His work and commitment to young people will live on for generations to come.”