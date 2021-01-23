How Hank Aaron used his legendary status to help others

“Hank Aaron was more than just the home run king,” said Tommy Dortch, who served as chairman of 100 Black Men of Atlanta before becoming chairman of 100 Black Men of America. “He was a phenomenal humanitarian. He was a civil rights leader and he always fought for the rights of others. In addition to that, he was committed to seeing young people succeed by having their dreams and helping them to become reality.”

Billye and Hank Aaron and Andrew and Carolyn Young are shown at a past Mayor's Masked Ball. In the center is Justine Boyd, regional development director for the Atlanta region of UNCF. (Courtesy of UNCF) Credit: UNCF Credit: UNCF

Berry College President Steve Briggs was among the many leaders mourning Aaron in a spirit of gratitude.

“We are grateful to his Chasing the Dream Foundation, which in partnership with Berry College supporters, provides scholarships to deserving students, who might not otherwise be able to experience Berry’s distinctive education,” Briggs said. “Like Martha Berry, Hank and Billye Aaron brought to life a vision for helping children and young people achieve their dreams.”

The Aarons invested more than $2 million over the years in endowments and scholarships to Atlanta Technical College, which officials there say has resulted in an economic impact of about $10 million to the school. Through the couple, the college has eight endowed scholarships of $1,000 to $1,500 each semester along with funding up to $600 each to 12-20 students per semester who need a little help paying their tuition.

The couple hosted events at their southwest Atlanta home where culinary students honed their skills. In many ways, Aaron saw himself in the students, many of whom grew up in neighborhoods nearby.

“He always said he was trying to give back to his community and people who look like him,” said the college’s president, Victoria Seals.

The college last year renamed its academic complex after Hank Aaron as part of an 86th birthday party celebration for the legend.

From left to right: Atlanta Technical College President Victoria Seals, Hank Aaron and his wife, Billye Aaron, watch as the school renames its academic complex after him in February 2020. The couple donated several million dollars for student scholarships and endowments. (Courtesy of Atlanta Technical College)

The Aarons’ philanthropic efforts over the years have also benefited institutions such as the Morehouse School of Medicine and the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Atlanta.

In 2015, they donated $3 million to Morehouse School of Medicine as part of an expansion of academic facilities at the Atlanta institution. The gift helped fund an expansion of the Hugh Gloster Medical Education building and created the Billye Suber Aaron Student Pavilion, which opened in 2017.

Hank and Billye Aaron co-chaired the Morehouse School of Medicine annual golf tournament in June 2009. They are seen here with then-President Dr. John E. Maupin Jr., who has since retired. (Courtesy of Morehouse School of Medicine) Credit: Morehouse School of Medicine Credit: Morehouse School of Medicine

“He was the epitome of grace and generosity. A true icon,” said Jack Sawyer, partner and managing director at Cresset Capital Management, a past honorary co-chair of the Mayor’s Masked Ball. “Hank and Billye were imbued with a commitment to service of others. Hank was, of course, fiercely competitive on the field. Off the field, he had a reputation for caring and doing for others.”

Former Mayor and former U.N. Ambassador Young said in an interview that Aaron probably helped more than 2,000 young people through various philanthropic efforts.

“He probably gave more money away since his baseball days helping young people continue their dreams, develop their dreams than the money he made in baseball,” Young said.

Andrew Young and Hank Aaron at a past Mayor's Masked Ball. (Courtesy of UNCF) Credit: UNCF Credit: UNCF

Sometimes, Aaron’s efforts on behalf of youths took on a fun and casual tone.

“He came on air with me and I brought in a Black youth baseball team. They were about 8 years old,” recalled longtime Atlanta broadcaster Frank Ski. “He spent so much quality time with them talking about everything. It was very special.”

Glenda Hatchett, the founder of The Hatchett Firm, admired Aaron as a dedicated civic supporter over the years. The two headlined the Atlanta Bar Association’s “Celebrating Service” luncheon, held at The Temple in October 2008.

“I called upon Mr. Aaron numerous times to support our efforts to rehabilitate and inspire our children. He always answered the call,” said Hatchett, who starred in television shows “Judge Hatchett” and “The Verdict With Judge Hatchett.” “I thank Mr. Aaron for his tremendous work and generosity to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America during my tenure as a national board member. What a miraculous hero on and off the field. His work and commitment to young people will live on for generations to come.”