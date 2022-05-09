Atlanta school system to review proposed $1.4 billion budget with public

— 6 p.m. May 17 at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 545 Hill St. SE.

The bulk of the proposed budget consists of the $974 million general fund.

Officials have recommended a $12 million teacher compensation package that would give eligible employees an average raise of 4.6%, or $2,962. The plan also includes stipends for teachers who work in high-needs subject areas, including math and the district’s dual-language immersion program.

Thousands of other APS employees who are not teachers also would receive pay raises as part of a proposed $13.7 million compensation package.

The school board tentatively approved the budget earlier this month. A final vote is expected June 6.