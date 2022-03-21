Atlanta Public Schools considers pay hikes for thousands of staffers

Nicole Lawson, interim chief human resources officer, recommended the district hire an outside firm to analyze employee compensation.

She said the district is “seeing early signs of being impacted by the ‘Great Resignation,’” the term coined for the masses nationwide who quit jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

“It’s been seven years since APS conducted a compensation and classification study and best practice is that a compensation study is conducted every five years to ensure that your structure remains fair and equitable,” Lawson told board members.

A full list of pay proposals for non-teacher employees can be found on the district’s website.

Last month, officials presented a plan to give an average raise of 4.6% to teachers next school year.

The compensation proposals are pending board approval, expected in June.