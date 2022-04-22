Atlanta Public Schools to host job fairs for bus drivers, other posts

The state’s seventh-largest school system will recruit bus drivers, bus monitors, crossing guards and other full-time transportation positions at five job fairs.
Atlanta Public Schools scheduled the first recruitment event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Harper-Archer Elementary School, 3399 Collier Drive, NW.
The district is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus in an effort to attract workers in a competitive job market that has school systems vying for applicants.
Additional APS job fairs are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates:
May 21: Hutchinson Elementary School, 650 Cleveland Ave., SW.
June 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 545 Hill St., SE.
July 16: L.P. Miles Elementary School, 4215 Bakers Ferry Road, SW.
July 16: Sutton Middle School, 2875 Northside Drive, NW.
