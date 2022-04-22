BreakingNews
Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy
Atlanta Public Schools to host job fairs for bus drivers, other posts

Atlanta Public Schools will host five job fairs in the coming months to recruit transportation workers. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC FILE PHOTO)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The state’s seventh-largest school system will recruit bus drivers, bus monitors, crossing guards and other full-time transportation positions at five job fairs.

Atlanta Public Schools scheduled the first recruitment event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Harper-Archer Elementary School, 3399 Collier Drive, NW.

The district is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus in an effort to attract workers in a competitive job market that has school systems vying for applicants.

Additional APS job fairs are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates:

May 21: Hutchinson Elementary School, 650 Cleveland Ave., SW.

June 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 545 Hill St., SE.

July 16: L.P. Miles Elementary School, 4215 Bakers Ferry Road, SW.

July 16: Sutton Middle School, 2875 Northside Drive, NW.

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

