Fulton County Schools recruiting bus drivers, transportation assistants

Fulton County Schools is trying to hire bus drivers. BOB ANDRES /AJC FILE PHOTO

Fulton County Schools is trying to hire bus drivers. BOB ANDRES /AJC FILE PHOTO

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County Schools is trying to hire more bus drivers and transportation assistants.

The district has held a series of job fairs this school year to recruit essential workers in a competitive job market that has made it challenging for employers nationally.

The district will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fulton County Schools North Transportation Center, 410 S. Main St. in Alpharetta.

Starting pay for bus drivers is advertised at $20.40 an hour, while transportation assistants start at $16 an hour. The school system raised its minimum wage to $16 an hour in November as part of an effort to recruit and retain more workers.

Those seeking employment should register online in advance of the event.

