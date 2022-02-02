Fulton County Schools recruiting bus drivers, transportation assistants

Fulton County Schools is trying to hire more bus drivers and transportation assistants.
The district has held a series of job fairs this school year to recruit essential workers in a competitive job market that has made it challenging for employers nationally.
The district will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fulton County Schools North Transportation Center, 410 S. Main St. in Alpharetta.
Starting pay for bus drivers is advertised at $20.40 an hour, while transportation assistants start at $16 an hour. The school system raised its minimum wage to $16 an hour in November as part of an effort to recruit and retain more workers.
Those seeking employment should register online in advance of the event.
