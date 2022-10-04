Atlanta Public Schools OKs $5 million for mayor’s early learning push

Officials have now raised about three-quarters of the $20 million goal. That includes the school system’s contribution, a $5 million investment from the city, and support from the Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation and United Way of Greater Atlanta.

Mindy Binderman, executive director of the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students or GEEARS, said officials now will launch the next phase of fundraising, focusing on donations from businesses. GEEARS convenes a group of public and private entities, known as Promise All Atlanta Children Thrive, which is helping to coordinate the early learning initiative.

The effort includes providing scholarship money to help Atlanta’s low-income families and front-line workers pay for early childhood programs. That part will build on an existing program. Early childhood education providers also can apply for grant funding to pay for costs such as renovating and repairing their facilities. Details are still being worked out.