ajc logo
X

Atlanta Public Schools OKs $5 million for mayor’s early learning push

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Mayor Andre Dickens’ plan to invest $20 million in early learning efforts just got a $5 million boost from Atlanta Public Schools.

The Atlanta Board of Education on Monday agreed to support the initiative aimed at preparing children for school and helping families access child care and educational programs for children 3 and younger.

ExploreAtlanta mayor seeks $20 million investment in early childhood learning

The APS contribution will be used to purchase curriculum materials, supplies, iPads, and internet access and to pay for training and for “field trips for select early childhood centers,” the district’s chief financial officer, Lisa Bracken, told board members.

The money will come from the district’s fund reserves, she said. APS plans to use just over $24 million from those rainy day funds this fiscal year, leaving an estimated fund balance of $236.3 million when the year ends June 30.

The APS investment comes six months after Dickens unveiled his plan to invest millions in public and private dollars to improve early learning programs in Atlanta.

Officials have now raised about three-quarters of the $20 million goal. That includes the school system’s contribution, a $5 million investment from the city, and support from the Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation and United Way of Greater Atlanta.

Mindy Binderman, executive director of the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students or GEEARS, said officials now will launch the next phase of fundraising, focusing on donations from businesses. GEEARS convenes a group of public and private entities, known as Promise All Atlanta Children Thrive, which is helping to coordinate the early learning initiative.

The effort includes providing scholarship money to help Atlanta’s low-income families and front-line workers pay for early childhood programs. That part will build on an existing program. Early childhood education providers also can apply for grant funding to pay for costs such as renovating and repairing their facilities. Details are still being worked out.

Explore3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Stunning developments dog Herschel Walker’s campaign at pivotal time55m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Herschel Walker’s campaign in turmoil as adult son accuses him of violence, lying
10h ago

Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
18h ago

Credit: File photo

Norcross man gets 25-year sentence for stealing nearly $10M in online scams
16h ago

Credit: File photo

Norcross man gets 25-year sentence for stealing nearly $10M in online scams
16h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Jesus Luzardo, Marlins play spoiler on Braves’ celebration for a day
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Personalities, priorities separate candidates to lead Georgia schools
Fewer eligible for student loan help after changes to federal plan
Ian prompts Georgia universities to switch to online classes
Featured

Credit: © Audra Melton

Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
23h ago
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
23h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top