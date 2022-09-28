3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review

Explore APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation

APS notified parents Sept. 21 that Superintendent Lisa Herring had chosen a former DeKalb County School District principal, Kari Schrock, as the principal. The appointment was to be finalized next week as part of a routine human resource report to the school board.

But the next day, Herring withdrew the recommendation after parents voiced concerns about Schrock’s work history and questioned how APS vets candidates.

In a message Herring sent to parents last week announcing the rescinded recommendation, she wrote: “While we have not withheld any information throughout the principal selection process, we appreciate the community bringing new information to us for consideration.”

The AJC filed an open records request last week with APS to find out more about the hiring decision and reversal. APS has not yet provided those records.

The DeKalb district received complaints last school year about Schrock’s leadership style and how she communicated with parents while she was principal of Laurel Ridge Elementary School. In February, DeKalb told Laurel Ridge parents that it had named a substitute principal while “Ms. Schrock is away from the building.”

A DeKalb spokesman did not answer AJC questions about the reason for Schrock’s departure.

Williams is the lone cabinet member among the three administrators placed on leave by APS. She worked with Herring when Herring was the superintendent of the Birmingham, Alabama, school system. When APS hired Herring in 2020, Williams was among her first cabinet-level hires. As chief of schools, Williams provides coaching and supervision to schools and oversees the associate superintendents.

Another cabinet member, Chief Performance Officer Matthew Smith, will serve as interim chief of schools while Williams is on leave.

Brown was promoted to an associate superintendent position last year after serving as principal of Atlanta’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School for about nine years. In his role as associate superintendent, he oversees schools that feed into Therrell and Midtown high schools, including the new elementary school that will open next year and Howard Middle School.

Another associate superintendent, Tommy Usher, has taken over Brown’s duties for now.

Patterson was hired last September to work in a human resources role that focuses on identifying and helping to select candidates for principal and other administrative positions.

