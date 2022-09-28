BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian nears landfall
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta Public Schools placed three senior administrators on paid leave Tuesday after a principal hiring process for a new school went awry.

The district on Wednesday confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Chief of Schools Anita Williams, Associate Superintendent Paul Brown and Director of Leadership Staffing Lenora Patterson are on paid leave. The action was taken “pending the results of a comprehensive administrative review regarding adherence to established district protocols,” APS said in a statement.

The three administrators did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment. The district’s Office of Internal Compliance is conducting the review.

“Along with providing our students with a quality educational experience in an environment that is safe and secure for them and for employees, Atlanta Public Schools will continue to maintain high operational standards for all of its full-time, part-time and contracted staff,” the district’s statement said.

The actions are a fallout from last week’s abrupt reversal in the hiring of a principal for a new Midtown elementary school, slated to open next fall.

APS notified parents Sept. 21 that Superintendent Lisa Herring had chosen a former DeKalb County School District principal, Kari Schrock, as the principal. The appointment was to be finalized next week as part of a routine human resource report to the school board.

But the next day, Herring withdrew the recommendation after parents voiced concerns about Schrock’s work history and questioned how APS vets candidates.

In a message Herring sent to parents last week announcing the rescinded recommendation, she wrote: “While we have not withheld any information throughout the principal selection process, we appreciate the community bringing new information to us for consideration.”

The AJC filed an open records request last week with APS to find out more about the hiring decision and reversal. APS has not yet provided those records.

The DeKalb district received complaints last school year about Schrock’s leadership style and how she communicated with parents while she was principal of Laurel Ridge Elementary School. In February, DeKalb told Laurel Ridge parents that it had named a substitute principal while “Ms. Schrock is away from the building.”

A DeKalb spokesman did not answer AJC questions about the reason for Schrock’s departure.

Williams is the lone cabinet member among the three administrators placed on leave by APS. She worked with Herring when Herring was the superintendent of the Birmingham, Alabama, school system. When APS hired Herring in 2020, Williams was among her first cabinet-level hires. As chief of schools, Williams provides coaching and supervision to schools and oversees the associate superintendents.

Another cabinet member, Chief Performance Officer Matthew Smith, will serve as interim chief of schools while Williams is on leave.

Brown was promoted to an associate superintendent position last year after serving as principal of Atlanta’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School for about nine years. In his role as associate superintendent, he oversees schools that feed into Therrell and Midtown high schools, including the new elementary school that will open next year and Howard Middle School.

Another associate superintendent, Tommy Usher, has taken over Brown’s duties for now.

Patterson was hired last September to work in a human resources role that focuses on identifying and helping to select candidates for principal and other administrative positions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

