Atlanta Public Schools mandates COVID-19 testing for sports teams

Student participation has been voluntary. As of early January, about 20% of parents consented to have their child get tested regularly, and APS leaders have been seeking ways to expand the program.

The district recently introduced a “test-to-stay” policy that allows those who are not fully vaccinated and who have been exposed to COVID-19 at school to continue to learn or work in-person so long as they remain symptom-free and test negative. It is intended to be an alternative to quarantining at home.

The most recent testing mandate will be enforced for student-athletes and extracurricular participants in elementary, middle and high school.

APS said students do not need to be tested regularly to participate in after-school activities if those activities are related to class coursework, such as an evening band concert.

But the district’s statement said the requirement does apply to students who participate in an extracurricular activity that is not associated with a class, such as an after-school drama club.

APS reported a rise in COVID-19 cases in the weeks before and after the holiday break. For the week ending Jan. 14, the district recorded 505 cases among students and staff.