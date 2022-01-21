Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Public Schools mandates COVID-19 testing for sports teams

Atlanta Public Schools will require student-athletes to get tested for COVID-19 when community spread is at high levels. JASON GETZ/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Jason Getz

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Public Schools will require student-athletes to get tested for COVID-19 when community spread is at high levels. JASON GETZ/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools is mandating twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for all students who play sports or participate in extracurricular activities.

It will remain a rule as long as levels of COVID-19 community spread are high, the district confirmed Thursday.

“State law allows local school districts to impose additional requirements for participation in extracurricular activities, including safety requirements,” the district said in a statement.

An APS spokesman said he did not know how many students are impacted by the testing requirement.

ExploreAtlanta Public Schools aims to test thousands weekly for COVID-19

Nearly a year ago, the district launched a surveillance testing program at schools to screen for COVID-19 among students and employees. Twice-weekly participation became mandatory for staff in September.

Student participation has been voluntary. As of early January, about 20% of parents consented to have their child get tested regularly, and APS leaders have been seeking ways to expand the program.

The district recently introduced a “test-to-stay” policy that allows those who are not fully vaccinated and who have been exposed to COVID-19 at school to continue to learn or work in-person so long as they remain symptom-free and test negative. It is intended to be an alternative to quarantining at home.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

The most recent testing mandate will be enforced for student-athletes and extracurricular participants in elementary, middle and high school.

APS said students do not need to be tested regularly to participate in after-school activities if those activities are related to class coursework, such as an evening band concert.

But the district’s statement said the requirement does apply to students who participate in an extracurricular activity that is not associated with a class, such as an after-school drama club.

APS reported a rise in COVID-19 cases in the weeks before and after the holiday break. For the week ending Jan. 14, the district recorded 505 cases among students and staff.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta Public Schools opens applications for prekindergarten program
22h ago
Georgia Tech prof faces backlash over COVID-19 ‘scamdemic’ comments
Georgia legislators, educators square off over critical race theory
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top