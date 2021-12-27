Atlanta Public Schools reports soaring COVID cases before break

Other Atlanta schools with high counts that same week included Therrell High School with 33 cases and Centennial Elementary School with 19.

The district’s COVID-19 numbers had been on a generally downward trend since late September but have began to go up again in recent weeks. The higher counts came as students returned from Thanksgiving break and as the omicron variant began to spread in Georgia.

APS currently requires masks in its buildings, but officials have said that mandate could be lifted in early February if case numbers are deemed low enough. Juliana Prieto, the district’s recently hired epidemiologist, will help make that determination based on Fulton and DeKalb county COVID-19 numbers.

Overall, APS has documented more than 3,000 cases since school began in August, according to data posted on its website.