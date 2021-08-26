Atlanta Public Schools to mandate COVID-19 testing for employees

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution requested testing participation numbers on Monday. The district has not yet provided that information.

For the week ending Aug. 20, APS reported 395 COVID-19 cases among staff and students, up from 224 the week before.

The district said the decision to require tests for staff was based on vaccination rates, case numbers and other data.

Since mid-July, 189 employees tested positive for COVID-19. About half were vaccinated. APS sent out a survey to its 6,000 employees to determine how many were vaccinated. Of the 5,044 who responded, 81.4% said they were fully vaccinated, according to APS.

The district said it is also exploring mandatory vaccines for staff. Earlier this week, City Schools of Decatur said it is exploring mandating vaccines for students and staff.