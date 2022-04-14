Atlanta Public Schools extends application deadline for virtual academy

Parents have an extra week to apply for their child to attend Atlanta Public Schools’ online program.
The district this week announced it extended the deadline to sign up for Atlanta Virtual Academy. Families now have until April 22 to submit applications for the 2022-2023 school year.
Eligible kindergarten through 12th grade students can choose to enroll in a virtual program that features live, daily instruction from teachers.
Or, middle and high school students can enroll in a program that allows them to work more independently and at their own pace.
The first day of classes is Aug. 1.
Families can apply online or by appointment at the district’s headquarters, 130 Trinity Avenue, S.W.
