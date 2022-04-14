BreakingNews
Officials: ‘Historic’ film studio expansion to bring 2,400 jobs to South DeKalb
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Public Schools extends application deadline for virtual academy

Atlanta Public Schools extended the deadline to apply for its virtual learning program for the 2022-2023 school year. (Jenni Girtman/ AJC FILE PHOTO)

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Public Schools extended the deadline to apply for its virtual learning program for the 2022-2023 school year. (Jenni Girtman/ AJC FILE PHOTO)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Parents have an extra week to apply for their child to attend Atlanta Public Schools’ online program.

The district this week announced it extended the deadline to sign up for Atlanta Virtual Academy. Families now have until April 22 to submit applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

ExploreCritics denounce proposed Atlanta elementary school closure

Eligible kindergarten through 12th grade students can choose to enroll in a virtual program that features live, daily instruction from teachers.

Or, middle and high school students can enroll in a program that allows them to work more independently and at their own pace.

The first day of classes is Aug. 1.

Families can apply online or by appointment at the district’s headquarters, 130 Trinity Avenue, S.W.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia officials blame supply chain woes for rising college project costs
5h ago
DeKalb Schools to revisit Druid Hills renovations after student video
20h ago
Ludacris to receive honorary degree from Georgia State University
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top