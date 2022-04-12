Critics denounce proposed Atlanta elementary school closure

“I depend on Thomasville,” she said. “I understand what’s going on with Forest Cove, but … why punish everybody?”

APS hired the nonprofit Purpose Built Schools Atlanta several years ago to run Thomasville Heights, Slater and two other campuses as part of an attempt to turn around some of the district’s lowest-performing schools.

Superintendent Lisa Herring said Monday the district is committed to a transparent decision-making process.

“School closures are never easy conversations to have,” she said. “We want to navigate that carefully as well as honestly.”

The school board was initially expected to vote on the closure and rezoning in May. The board now plans to vote in June and hold two more hearings on the matter.

Several speakers urged APS to reconsider the district’s pact with Purpose Built, including Atlanta parent Kimberly Dukes.

“The Purpose Built contract is a problem. Partnership is a issue,” she said. ”If you do not hold those schools accountable, we have a problem.”

Nikkita Warfield, Purpose Built’s chief academic officer, said the factors leading to Thomasville Heights’ recommended closure are outside of the its control. Purpose Built has said it intends to reopen the school when the apartment complex is redeveloped.

”Everything that we do, we do to ensure the very best outcomes for our students. Sometimes the right decision is also the hardest decision,” Warfield said.