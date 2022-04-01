Atlanta Virtual Academy accepting applications to enroll for next year

Atlanta students who want to learn online next school year can now apply for a spot in the district’s virtual academy.
Atlanta Public Schools is accepting applications through April 15 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade who want to attend Atlanta Virtual Academy.
Classes begin Aug. 1.
Eligible students can choose to enroll in a virtual program that features live, daily instruction from teachers.
Or, middle and high school students can enroll in a program that allows them to work more independently and at their own pace.
The district’s online offerings have grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last fall, the district enrolled about 680 online students. More students enrolled at the start of the second semester in January, prompting the district to recruit additional online teachers.
To apply for the virtual academy, visit the APS website.
About the Author