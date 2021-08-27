Atlanta Public Schools announces program to prepare students for HBCUs

The district on Thursday kicked off an initiative it calls “Propel Now.” APS will work with Education Farm, an Alabama-based nonprofit, to provide services and resources to high school students as they get ready to go to college.

“Through partnerships with HBCUs throughout the country, this initiative will help students realize their potential, awaken their passions and provide the support students need to attend and thrive at the HBCU of their choice,” the district said in a statement.